HPD officer needs emergency heart transplant

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

A Honolulu police officer recently diagnosed with severe heart failure is waiting for a donor match for a lifesaving heart transplant in California.

Jimmy Vannasing is assigned to the Honolulu Police Department’s District 4 patrol area, the department’s largest, covering from Makapuu Point to Kawela Bay on the Windward side.

Vannasing has “recently been diagnosed with severe heart failure” and is in immediate need of a heart transplant. He is hospitalized, receiving critical care and numerous medications to “support his heart while awaiting the next steps,” according to a GoFundMe set up to support the officer and his family.

“Anyone who knows Jimmy knows he has a fierce spirit, a kind heart, and an unwavering commitment to his community. He has always inspired those around him to be their best; now it’s our turn to support him,” read the request for donations toward a goal of $50,000. “Unfortunately, this illness has taken a devastating toll on his family, not only emotionally but also financially.”

The money will help the officer and his family with medical expenses, travel costs and unforeseen expenses.

“By coming together, we can help Jimmy get the best possible care, allowing him to focus on healing and recovery without the additional stress of financial hardship,” read the GoFundMe page.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The five-year survival rate for heart transplant patients is about 70% to 80%, according to the fundraiser’s organizers.

“Let’s help Jimmy get the new heart he needs!” read the call for kokua.

An update on Vannasing’s condition posted Wednesday said he is still in the “Cardiac ICU at Queen’s Hospital and is currently awaiting a transfer to either Stanford or UCSF (University of California San Francisco)” for further treatments.

“Praying for you Jimmy …stay strong,” wrote the Inamines, who donated.

“Sending this with love and light. May the Universe deliver,” wrote Jessica Arbogast with her contribution.

As of Thursday afternoon, $40,510 had been raised to support Vannasing and his family.