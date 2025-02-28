Newest shelter targets homeless trauma, mental health
JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii governor Josh Green, left, and Honolulu mayor Rick Blangiardi hold a maile lei prior to a blessing during a dedication and opening ceremony for the new Iwilei Center Compassionate Housing Kauhale, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, in Honolulu.
This living unit was among those shown Thursday during a dedication and opening ceremony for the new kauhale at Iwilei, Kumu Ola Hou Transitional Center. Kahu Kordell Kekoa, below left, blessed a maile lei held by community leaders.
Guests explored the new facilities at Kumu Ola Hou Transitional Center. The kauhale offers on-site health care with a focus on neuroscience.
Jun Yang, right, homeless coordinator for the state Department of Transportation, talked with assistant coordinator Roy Miyahira during the dedication ceremony Thursday for the new Iwilei kauhale.
Connie Mitchell