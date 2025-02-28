Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Newest shelter targets homeless trauma, mental health

By Dan Nakaso

Today Updated 12:18 a.m.

JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii governor Josh Green, left, and Honolulu mayor Rick Blangiardi hold a maile lei prior to a blessing during a dedication and opening ceremony for the new Iwilei Center Compassionate Housing Kauhale, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, in Honolulu.
JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Hawaii governor Josh Green, left, and Honolulu mayor Rick Blangiardi hold a maile lei prior to a blessing during a dedication and opening ceremony for the new Iwilei Center Compassionate Housing Kauhale, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, in Honolulu.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM This living unit was among those shown Thursday during a dedication and opening ceremony for the new kauhale at Iwilei, Kumu Ola Hou Transitional Center. Kahu Kordell Kekoa, below left, blessed a maile lei held by community leaders.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

This living unit was among those shown Thursday during a dedication and opening ceremony for the new kauhale at Iwilei, Kumu Ola Hou Transitional Center. Kahu Kordell Kekoa, below left, blessed a maile lei held by community leaders.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Guests explored the new facilities at Kumu Ola Hou Transitional Center. The kauhale offers on-site health care with a focus on neuroscience.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Guests explored the new facilities at Kumu Ola Hou Transitional Center. The kauhale offers on-site health care with a focus on neuroscience.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Jun Yang, right, homeless coordinator for the state Department of Transportation, talked with assistant coordinator Roy Miyahira during the dedication ceremony Thursday for the new Iwilei kauhale.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Jun Yang, right, homeless coordinator for the state Department of Transportation, talked with assistant coordinator Roy Miyahira during the dedication ceremony Thursday for the new Iwilei kauhale.

STAR-ADVERTISER Connie Mitchell
STAR-ADVERTISER

Connie Mitchell

