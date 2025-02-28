On the Move: February 28, 2025

Friday, February 28, 2025
Rider Levett Bucknall has announced the following senior promotions and leadership transitions in its Hawaii region team to the firm’s North American practice:
>> Terence Young to principal. Young is a certified construction manager and professional engineer in Hawaii with
21 years of experience, including
overseeing preconstruction, project
delivery and stakeholder management.
>> Wrindy Damo to associate. Damo will oversee the local team and projects on Hawaii island, and also serves on the board of the National Association of Women in Construction Hawaii chapter.
>> Erin Kirihara to executive vice president of the firm’s North American practice. Kirihara will continue her position as regional director of operations in Honolulu, overseeing the Hawaiian Islands as well as North America.
>> Blair Banker has been promoted to associate principal, and will continue managing the firm’s advisory services for the Hawaii region.
>> Cassie Idehara will continue as vice president of the Hawaii region and managing the Honolulu practice.
>> Paul Belshoff continues as associate principal and resident manager on Maui, overseeing the projects and local team in Kihei.
