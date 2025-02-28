Rearview Mirror: Downtown building once Japanese store, USO club
The building above, on the Ewa-mauka corner of Bethel and King streets, was the House of Mitsukoshi, a Japanese department store in 1940.
Canlis’ Charcoal Broiler was one of the top restaurants in Hawaii from 1947 to 1989.
House of Mitsukoshi, a Japanese department store in 1940, became the USO Victory Club during World War II, serving over 3,100,000 service men and women in its first year. It also featured the first escalator in Hawaii.
