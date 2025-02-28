Brandl, McGaughey lift UH softball team

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Macy Brandl pitched a two-hitter, and Jamie McGaughey batted 2-for-4 with a double, homer and four RBIs as the Hawaii softball team beat Jackson State 7-0 in the Outrigger Invitational on Thursday at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

Brandl walked four and struck out five for the Rainbow Wahine (12-6).

Hawaii’s Milan Ah Yat went 3-for-4 with a homer, and Carys Murakami was 2-for-2 with two RBIs.

The Tigers fell to 10-5.

HPU basketball teams sweep Chaminade

Joshua West scored 16 points and Charlie Weber added 15 as the Hawaii Pacific men’s basketball team beat Chaminade 95-76 on Thursday at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Jakob Kimura added 12 points for the Sharks (14-14, 9-10 PacWest).

Kent King scored 17 points for the Silverswords, who ended their season at 16-11, 10-10.

>> Morgan Hawkins scored 15 points and Nicole Wetenberger added 12 as the Hawaii Pacific women beat Chaminade 74-62.

The Sharks (10-15, 6-14 PacWest) led 40-18 at halftime.

Dezaray Carter scored 13 points, and Kali Jones finished with 11 points and 14 rebounds for the Silverswords, who ended their season at 6-20, 5-15.