The Boston-based Northeastern University baseball team, which opens a four-game series against Hawaii at Les Murakami Stadium tonight, has found ways to beat the annual chill.

>> The Huskies have an indoor practice facility with a full infield and drop-down batting cages. Players can long toss up to 150 feet, where nets are set up to prorate longer throws.

“We can make it work,” said head coach Mike Glavine, the brother of two-time Cy Young winner Tom Glavine. “And when we get any decent days” — it was 55 degrees on Monday — “we go outside and practice. … Whenever we can get outside, we go outside. But we really rely on our indoor facility for most of the winter.”

>> For the past two decades, the Huskies have traveled to Fort Myers, Fla., to play an exhibition against the Boston Red Sox. Jet Blue Park is patterned after the Red Sox’s Fenway Park, including similar dimensions, a manual scoreboard, and a 42-foot, 11-inch-high Green Monster in left field.

“The university has a great relationship with the Red Sox,” said Glavine, who played briefly in the major leagues.

The Red Sox, who won 5-2, used a lineup that included Marcelo Mayer, first baseman Triston Casas and Kristian Campbell. In the past, the Huskies faced Hall of Famer David “Big Papi” Ortiz and Dustin Pedroia.

“It’s definitely not a game we expect to win, of course, but I always want the guys to represent and play well,” Glavine said. “I thought we did that this year. It was fun.”

>> The Huskies usually go on the road in February and early March. This year, they opened with a series in Charlotte, N.C.., then after after the Red Sox exhibition, remained in Florida for a three-game series against Indiana State.

That also led to the Huskies’ extended trip to play four-games series against UH this weekend and San Diego State next week.

“This is a great opportunity for a program like ours from the Northeast to play two good teams,” Glavine said. “Hawaii and San Diego State will really make us a better team and program. I’m looking forward to the challenge but also to learn how those guys play, as well.”

In each of the past two seasons, the Huskies reached triple digits in home runs and stolen bases. “We kind of call ourselves a hybrid offense,” Glavine said of playing small ball (bunts for hits, sacrifices, hit-and-runs) and swinging away for big innings. “Whatever it takes that day. We have the ability to do both.”

Glavine said the intent is to put pressure on opponents. “We’re always trying to run, no matter what,” Glavine said. “That doesn’t go away. Whether it’s stealing bases, or going from first to third, or just drawing pick-overs to first or picks to second … we want to divert the pitcher’s attention and try to get our hitters something good to hit.”

Glavine said shortstop Jack Goodman, second baseman Carmelo Musacchia, first baseman Alex Lane and center fielder Cam Maldonado are the first four hitters in the lineup. “We’re really going to rely on those guys this year,” Glavine said.

Left-hander Will Jones, who has not allowed an earned run in 11 innings this season; Aiven Cabral, and Jack Bowery are the top three starting pitchers. In slotting the pitchers for back-to-back series, NU announced that Jordan Gottesman, who has 1.23 ERA and averages 13.6 strikeouts per nine innings, will make his first start tonight in what might be an ensemble performance.

RAINBOWS BASEBALL

At Les Murakami Stadium

Hawaii (6-1) vs. Northeastern (3-2)

>> Schedule: 6:35 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Monday; 1:05 p.m. Sunday.

>> TV: Monday on Spectrum Sports

>> Radio: 1500-AM Friday, Saturday; 1420-AM/92.7-FM Sunday, Monday