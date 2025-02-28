Short on height, Dillon Gabriel invites NFL to measure results

INDIANAPOLIS >> Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel stands on his experience, results and reputation as a winner as NFL doubters point to a glaring shortcoming compared to other pro prospects: height.

Measured at 5-foot-11, Gabriel said he watches a lot of Baker Mayfield film and compares his play to 49ers starter Brock Purdy and Miami Dolphins starter Tua Tagovailoa.

“I’m not for everyone,” Gabriel said. “I challenge everyone just to watch the tape, you see the evolution 2019 until now, the growth I’ve made physically and mentally. Even my throwing motion — you see how polished and how detailed it has been. I’m confident in my tape, whether it’s good or bad, I think you can learn from that and most importantly how I’ve responded.”

Gabriel has been a starting quarterback since he was a freshman at Mililani High School and in successful college stops at UCF, Oklahoma and Oregon with five seasons of 25-plus TD passes and 3,000-plus passing yards. He had 105 TD passes in four seasons as the varsity starter in high school and was Gatorade National Player of the Year with 38 TD passes as a senior.

“I’m a leader. I’m a winner. I’ve won at all three spots, and I’ve done it in big games,” said Gabriel, a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2024 who had 60 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions in his final two college seasons.

“I want teams to believe I can go out there and win games,” he said. “If a team wants a winner, a franchise leader, they know who to call.”

A Pro Bowl selection coming off of a career year with the Buccaneers in 2024, Mayfield measured 6-0 at the combine and was the No. 1 pick in the 2018 draft. Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray went No. 1 in 2019 despite measuring 5-10 at the combine.

Gabriel, 24, said he had interviews this week with the Dolphins, Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders in Indianapolis and has been encouraged with the NFL feedback he has received.