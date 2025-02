UH outside hitter Louis Sakanoko didn’t begin the season as a starter but as his playing time increased, so has his hitting percentage.

The maturation in Louis Sakanoko’s volleyball game from his freshman to sophomore year is evident with every swing he takes.

The Rainbow Warriors sophomore outside hitter, who started the year on the bench, but is now fully established on the ‘A’ side as one of Hawaii’s top pin hitters, was asked Tuesday where he thinks he’s grown the most with a full year of NCAA Division I volleyball behind him.

His answer made complete sense, even though it’s something not many college athletes in the United States have to worry about.

“Speak English,” the native of Paris, France said. “It’s dumb, but like, communicate with my setter, with my team, everything is different. I think it’s just repetition, speaking English every day … One day you got it.”

It put into perspective everything Sakanoko accomplished in his freshman season.

He was a last-minute addition to the UH roster, arriving on campus roughly 10 days before the season opener.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

In a new country, learning how to travel from Hawaii to the mainland and back, staying up on his academic work, all while he was thrust into an important role on a team that was ranked No. 1 in the nation for a period of time, it was clearly a lot.

He ended up on the All-Big West Freshman team and earned honorable mention All-Big West honors after appearing in 26 matches with 14 starts.

He averaged 2.47 kills per set and tied a UH single-match record with nine aces.

But with a season ending in sudden and disappointing fashion with a loss to UC Irvine in the semifinals of the Big West Conference Championships, Sakanoko’s achievements were somewhat overshadowed by a team that went from No. 1 in the country to out of the NCAA Tournament in a matter of six weeks.

Nothing is overshadowing Sakanoko this season.

“He certainly has matured a lot. You look at him and you see how much more comfortable he is,” Hawaii coach Charlie Wade said Tuesday. “Really, just look at what he does from the service line. Last year he was terminal. When he tossed it up, the rally was over either for us or for them. He has learned to modulate. The golf analogy, he’s not pulling driver on every shot. He recognizes when maybe he is on a 120-yard, par-3 and driver is dumb.”

As his playing time has increased, Sakanoko again is averaging roughly 21⁄2 kills per set this season, but his hitting percentage is 100 points higher.

With No. 4 Hawaii (13-1) welcoming No. 3 UC Irvine (10-2) to SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center tonight and Sunday for the start of conference play, Sakanoko is well aware of who is going to be across the net.

“This is the first big, big game we have. Stanford was a really big game, but different, because it’s not in conference. UCI is a big team,” Sakanoko said. “We got a loss at the Big West last year against them so I think we really want something great. Excited and ready to go.”

The Anteaters (13-2), who lost to eventual national champion UCLA in the national semifinals last season, return with reigning AVCA National Player of the Year Hilir Henno, who was teammates with Sakanoko in the French national team program from 2017 to ’23.

Henno averaged 6.20 kills per set in the four matches the two teams played last season with each team winning twice.

UCI, which also has senior Noah Flexen, who is averaging 4.29 kills per set on the outside, is coming off back-to-back losses to UCLA, dropping the Anteaters from No. 2 to No. 3 in the country.

“We’re really fired up to avenge last year — for us first — and also for all of the fans,” Sakanoko said. “UCI is a really good team. They just lost two games against UCLA, but before that they were undefeated, so it’s a real challenge. That’s why we practice every day, for big games like that.”

RAINBOW WARRIORS VOLLEYBALL

At SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

No. 4 Hawaii (13-1, 0-0 Big West) vs. No. 3 UC Irvine (10-2, 0-0)

>> When: 7 p.m. today; 5 p.m. Sunday

>> TV: Spectrum Sports

>> Radio: KKEA 1420-AM / 92.7-FM