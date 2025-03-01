HFD: 1 dog dies, another rescued from Waianae boat fire

Firefighters rescued one dog but were unable to save a second from a boat fire at Waianae Boat Harbor Friday night.

Honolulu Fire Department officials said they responded with nine units and 28 personnel after a 911 caller reported the fire at 10:03 p.m. The first unit to arrive at the harbor a few minutes later found fire coming from the rear of a 35-foot boat.

Bystanders used a hose and a fire extinguisher to knock down the fire before firefighters arrived, HFD officials said in a news release. The firefighters de-energized and ventilated the boat, and extinguished the blaze by 10:40, officials said.

“While completing a search to confirm no passengers were still on the vessel, two dogs were found unresponsive,” the release said. “HFD personnel performed CPR on one dog and rescue breathing on the other. One dog was unable to recover from its injuries, while the other was returned safely to their family.”

HFD said an investigation is underway to determine the fire’s origin and cause, and provide damage estimates.