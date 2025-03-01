HFD crews airlift 2 hikers to safety in separate incidents

First responders used the Honolulu Fire Department’s Air 1 helicopter to rescue two hikers today and Friday.

On Friday, the department received a 911 call at 4:26 p.m. about a hiker in distress on the Koko Crater Trail in Hawaii Kai. Six units with 17 personnel were dispatched, and the first unit arrived on scene at 4:31 p.m. The unit began ascending the trail on foot while a second unit secured a landing zone for air operations.

The hiker, a woman in her 20s, reported feeling unsafe and unable to descend the trail on her own, according to an HFD news release.

HFD personnel reached her at 5:07 p.m., conducted a medical assessment, and determined that she was not injured but needed assistance down the trail. She was safely airlifted to the landing zone at 5:20 p.m.

On Saturday, HFD responded to a hiker in distress on the Nakoa Trail in Kahana Valley. At 12:42 p.m., department officials said they received a 911 call and responded with five units and 14 personnel. The first unit arrived at 1:11 p.m. and secured a landing zone for HFD’s Air 1 helicopter.

A woman in her 30s was reported to be unable to descend the trail safely on her own due to illness, HFD said. The department’s helicopter was used to insert personnel at her location, and she was airlifted to the landing zone, where she was transferred to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services for further care at 1:50 p.m.

HFD advises all hikers to assess their fitness level and experience before choosing a trail. Officials say hydration is key to preventing heat exhaustion, disorientation and muscle cramps. And they remind hikers to select trails that match their capabilities and to plan accordingly for their safety.