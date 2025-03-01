Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Lifeguards revive tourist rescued from Hanauma Bay waters

By Victoria Budiono

Today

Honolulu Ocean Safety lifeguards rescued and revived a 79-year-old tourist who lost consciousness in shallow waters at Hanauma Bay today just before 1:00 p.m.

Lifeguards brought the woman to shore and performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation, according to a Honolulu Ocean Safety Department spokesperson. After several rounds of CPR, the lifeguards revived her, and she began breathing on her own.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel arrived shortly afterward, providing advanced life support and continuing treatment. Paramedics transported the woman to a hospital, where her condition was reported to be improving, the spokesperson said.

Ocean Safety officials said the woman was not wearing a snorkel or mask at the time of the incident.

