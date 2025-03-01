Teen charged in Lanakila attempted murder case

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

A 16-year-old boy was charged Saturday with multiple counts of attempted murder in connection with last week’s shooting in the Lanakila area that left a 31-year-old man in critical condition.

Honolulu police said that at about 3:30 a.m. Feb. 23, the victim was hanging out in a parking lot with four male friends ranging in age from 21 to 42 when gunshots were fired in their direction. They attempted to flee but the victim sustained a gunshot wound and was transported in a personal vehicle to a nearby hospital. The suspect fled in an unknown vehicle prior before police arrived, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

HPD officers recovered and reviewed surveillance video and interviewed several witnesses.

Police said the suspect was identified as a 16-year-old male who was in custody for unrelated charges.

At about 6:25 p.m. Friday, officers with HPD’s Criminal Investigation Division’s Strategic Enforcement Detail arrested the suspect for first-degree attempted murder, five counts of second-degree attempted murder, five counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a separate felony, and a “place to keep” firearm offense.

After conferring with the city Department of the Prosecuting Attorney, police said the juvenile was charged with those same offenses Saturday via Family Court petition.