Letter: Kapolei development will be traffic disaster

If you were anywhere in Kapolei on Valentine’s Day, you got a look at what it would be like on a day-to-day basis if a 900-unit complex would be built at Makakilo Drive and Farrington Highway. It was bumper to bumper from that corner all the way to Costco. It was also slow going to get down Kapolei Parkway past Costco, near Wakea Street on the way to Makakilo.

We know this traffic was caused by folks taking an extra day off so they could have a four-day weekend with the Presidents Day holiday. It was a grim reminder what even more people and cars would mean on a regular basis, not a holiday, if the 900-unit complex is allowed to be built at the corner of Makakilo Drive and Farrington Highway. Let’s be sensible!

Marie J. Scott

Makakilo

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 2 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #200 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter