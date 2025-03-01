Letter: Remembering Nelson Ho a year after his passing

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Nelson Ho was a bright, young light of artistic photography in Honolulu when he moved to Hawaii island in 1979 to work on conserving its forests. He pulled fountain grass, battled miconia and rappeled into canyons to eradicate alien species. He was Sierra Club of Hawaii president and a longtime national director, a deep-thinking strategist who led protests with a disarming smile. He first raised objections to management of Mauna Kea astronomy in the 1970s and by 2000 filed a landmark case against more telescopes. Had authorities listened, they might have avoided the Thirty Meter Telescope stalemate of today.

Nelson taught college-level ecology and in the wilds was a biologist, botanist, geologist and archaeologist, all in one.

On the anniversary of his passing, friends are contributing in his name to the UH Law School Program for summer fellowships and community work (see 808ne.ws/NelsonHoGift).

Tom Coffman

Kaneohe

