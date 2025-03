U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh share a laugh while waiting for their opportunity to leave the stage at the conclusion of the inauguration ceremonies in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

After some significant time, reflection and research, I am now in complete agreement with the many, many Democrats who suggest expanding the U.S. Supreme Court.

In the next 21 months, I’d be in favor of adding nine justices to the Supreme Court. The country would be saved — just as so many Democrats suggested.

Kris Schwengel

Kalama Valley

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 2 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #200 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter