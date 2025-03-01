Hawaii softball team splits at Outrigger event

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The Hawaii softball team beat Jackson State and lost to Washington on Friday during the Outrigger Invitational at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

In the first game, Addison Kostrencich pitched a three-hitter, and Jamie McGaughey batted 3-for-4 with a double, two homers and four RBIs as Hawaii beat Jackson State 10-1 in six innings.

Kostrencich walked three and struck out four. Ellyanna Cinzori hit a three-run homer and Carys Murakami went 3-for-3 for the Rainbow Wahine.

In the second game, Sophia Ramuno pitched a five-hitter with no walks and 13 strikeouts and Washington scored seven runs in the second inning en route to an 8-2 win over Hawaii.

McGaughey and Milan Ah Yat drove in runs for the Rainbow Wahine (13-7)

The Huskies moved to 14-7, while the Tigers fell to 10-7.