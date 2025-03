After striking out in his first at bat, leadoff batter Matthew Miura struck back with effective hitting, alert base running and flawless fielding in the Hawaii baseball team’s 11-5 victory over Northeastern at Les Murakami Stadium.

A crowd of 1,999 saw the Rainbow Warriors amass season highs in hits (17) and runs to win Friday’s opener of a four-game series. The ’Bows are 8-1. The Boston-based Huskies fell to 3-3.

After that initial out, Miura had four hits and a walk in his next five plate appearances. He doubled home two runs in a four-run fifth that extended the ’Bows’ lead to 7-2. He also had two of the ’Bows’ six steals.

“I guess baseball is like that,” Miura said. “You can’t take too much from one at bat. You just have to focus on the next pitch, the next at bat. That’s all it is.”

Of his two-run double, Miura said, “I was looking fastball. It was a little cutter. I was already in go mode. It started in the middle of the plate. I was already swinging. It kind of cut. I tried to stay on it as long as I could, and I got a barrel on it.”

With the bases loaded in the seventh, Xaige Lancaster hit a towering popup that led third base umpire Sid Aguilar to impose the infield-fly rule. But when third baseman Jack Doyle dropped the ball, which bounced about 15 feet away, Miura raced home from third to make it 10-4.

“I was on third base, and (Doyle) was a couple feet from me,” Miura said. “I could see his glove shaking a little bit. I didn’t know he was going to drop it. But once I saw it kick, then instincts take over sometimes. … I’ve gotta sprint. If I don’t, I’m going to get hosed at the plate.”

Miura, who has mastered the cross winds and bright lights at Murakami Stadium, made the final two putouts of drives to center.

“The fly balls were a little tougher today,” he said. “A lot of them went above the lights. We do intersquad (games) here, we do fly ball communication drills here. I wouldn’t say I’ve got it down, but I’m comfortable out there.”

Miura also has handled the leadoff spot in the absence of shortstop Jordan Donahue, who is recovering from a hamate injury in his right (throwing) hand. Donahue said he hopes to return to the lineup in about two weeks. “I’m just holding it down until my brother Jordan comes back,” Miura said. “We’re trying to keep the momentum up for him. Right when he comes back, it’ll be another boost of energy.”

Lancaster contributed three hits, with one of his outs — a deep drive to right — advancing a runner to third. “We’ve got that next-guy-up mentality,” Lancaster said. “Just trying to pass the torch and get the next man up. Anyway I can get on, anyway I can help the team, I’m here for.”

Left fielder Kamana Nahaku went 3-for-3, scored four runs and brought home a run with a two-out squeeze bunt for a single.

With the bases full in the third, Nahaku faked breaking home from third base, causing left-handed pitcher Jordan Gottesman into a balk. Nahuku was signaled home for the game’s first run.

“It’s a little deke that we do at first base, a little fake steal to try to get the pitcher to move,” Nahaku said. “If he does, we get a run like we did. It was something we work on in practice. (Head coach) Rich Hill likes that play right there. He likes to get runs anyway he can.”

In the fourth inning, Nahaku threw out Alex Lane trying to stretch a single to left into a double.