Scoreboard – March 1, 2025

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

College: Northeastern vs. Hawaii, 6:35 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

PacWest: doubleheader, Jessup vs. Hawaii Hilo, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Francis Wong Stadium. PacWest: doubleheader, Biola vs. Hawaii Pacific, 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. at Hans L’Orange Park.

PacWest: Concordia Irvine vs. Chaminade, 6 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park.

BASKETBALL

Big West men: UC Davis vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

PacWest: Hawaii Pacific vs. Hawaii Hilo, women at 1 p.m.; men at 3:30 p.m. Games at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

SOFTBALL

College: Outrigger Invitational, Jackson State vs. Howard, 10 a.m.; Howard vs. Hawaii, 12:30 p.m.; Washington vs. Hawaii, 3 p.m. Games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

PacWest: Azusa Pacific vs. Chaminade, noon at Sand Island Park. PacWest: doubleheader, Concordia Irvine vs. Hawaii Hilo, noon and 2 p.m. at Vulcan Field.

TENNIS

Big West women: UC San Diego vs. Hawaii, 11 a.m. at UH Tennis Complex.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH boys Varsity II: Assets/PBA vs. Island Pacific, 10:30 a.m. at Maryknoll; ‘Iolani at Maryknoll, noon; Damien at Hanalani, 1:30 p.m.

SUNDAY

BASEBALL

College: Northeastern vs. Hawaii, 1:05 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

PacWest: doubleheader, Concordia Irvine vs. Chaminade, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park.

SOFTBALL

PacWest: Concordia Irvine vs. Hawaii Hilo, noon at Vulcan Field.

VOLLEYBALL

Big West men: UC Irvine vs. Hawaii, 5 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

TENNIS

COLLEGE WOMEN

At Kailua Racquet Club

Friday

UC San Diego 5, Hawaii Pacific 2

Singles

Julia Haynes (UCSD) def. Evi Roobol (HPU), 6-2, 6-2

Sayda Hernandez (HPU) def. Kelly Leung (UCSD), 5-7, 7-6 (8), 10-8

Allison Lian (UCSD) def. Jayanne Palma (HPU), 6-2, 6-1

Grace Gamal (UCSD) def. Annika Hakovirta (HPU), 6-1, 6-4

Adriana Tabares (UCSD) def. Rosa Viller Moller (HPU), 7-6 (3), 6-1

Katelyn Vu (UCSD) def. Lynn Kader (HPU), 6-0, 6-3

Doubles

Haynes/Naomi Nguyen (UCSD) def. Emily Castillo/Roobol (HPU), 6-2

Hakovirta/Hernandez (HPU) def. Leung/ Tabares (UCSD), 7-5

Palma/Kader (HPU) def. Gamal/Vu (UCSD), 6-4

ILH

Thursday

Girls Varsity

Punahou I 5, Le Jardin 0

BASEBALL

COLLEGE

At Francis Wong Stadium

Friday

Hawaii Hilo 3, Jessup 1

W—Logan Groff. S—Orlando Leon Jr.

Leading hitters—Hilo: Cody Min 2-4 3b; Mark Fedro 2-4; Arthur Soto 2-3, HR, 2 RBIs.

Jessup 12, Hawaii Hilo 2

Leading hitter—Hilo: Brandon Wada 2-2, HR, 2 runs.

HIGH SCHOOL

Baldwin Preseason Tournament

Thursday

Waiakea 5, Maui High 1

King Kekaulike 5, Kailua 1

‘Iolani 7, Kamehameha-Maui 6

Saint Louis 6, Baldwin 1

SOFTBALL

PACWEST

At Sand Island Park

Chaminade 6, Azusa Pacific 5

W—Kamryn Lopez.

Leading hitters—CU: Taryn Fujioka 2b, 2 runs; Vanessa Pena 2 RBIs; Desiree Bravo 2-4, 2 runs; Larchelle Tuifao 2b.

Azusa Pacific 7, Chaminade 5

Leading hitters—CU: Taryn Fujioka 2-4, 2 runs; Bailey Jacobsen 4-4, 2 RBIs; Larchelle Tuifao 2-4; Desiree Bravo 2-4.