Hawaii women’s basketball team drops 2nd game in 3 days

UC Davis leading scorer Tova Sabel scored 14 of her game-high 18 points in the fourth quarter and UC Davis handed Hawaii women’s basketball its second straight loss, 74-66, today at University Credit Union Center in Davis, Calif.

Megan Norris added 16 points, six rebounds and three assists for the Aggies (18-10, 12-6 Big West), who had four players finish in double figures in scoring.

The 74 points allowed are the most UH has given up since its season opener at Portland.

Jovi Lefotu scored a team-high 15 points and Lily Wahinekapu added 13 to lead the Rainbow Wahine (20-8, 4-4), who remain one game up on UC Irvine with two home games remaining after the Anteaters lost to Long Beach State today.

Hawaii led 60-58 on two free throws by Mia ‘Uhila with 2:41 remaining. UC Davis scored 16 points in the final 2:23 and scored on its final seven possessions.

Hawaii’s final two home games are Thursday against Cal State Bakersfield and next Saturday against Cal State Northridge.