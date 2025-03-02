Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Free diver, 33, in critical condition after Ocean Safety rescue

By Star-Advertiser staff

A 33-year-old free diver is in critical condition after Honolulu Ocean Safety rescued the man in Wailupe today at around 3 p.m.

Ocean Safety responded when the man’s friends reported him missing, according to the department’s spokesperson. After locating him off of Wailupe and returning him to shore via jet ski, lifeguards performed CPR and Honolulu Emergency Medical Services transported him to an emergency room in critical condition.

