Lane closures scheduled on Kamehameha Highway

The state Department of Transportation announced upcoming lane closures as part of the Kamehameha Highway Drainage and Safety Improvements, also known as the Laniakea Realignment.

A single lane closure will be in place in the Kahuku-bound direction from Tuesday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Crews will install concrete K-rail barriers along the northbound shoulder near both ends of Pohaku Loa Way.

Night work is not permitted in the area due to the presence of a green sea turtle nesting site. Laniakea Beach will remain open and accessible during construction.

Additional lane closures may be required in April or May 2025 for fire hydrant tie-in work, though no sustained lane closures are expected until early 2026, when the realigned section of Kamehameha Highway is connected. Temporary traffic holds may occur to accommodate deliveries of construction materials and heavy machinery.

DOT said it will provide advance notice for any activities expected to affect traffic flow or parking.

The project includes the removal of existing pavement, relocation of fencing and utilities, construction of a two-span bridge over Lauhulu Stream, and roadway grading and drainage improvements. Additional work involves the installation of pavement, upgraded signs, pavement markings, guardrails, street lighting, and landscaping. The project is expected to be completed by summer 2026.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

DOT advised drivers to drive cautiously, follow traffic control signs and barriers, and plan commutes accordingly. Special duty police officers will be present to assist with traffic management.

All work is weather permitting, and the project timeline is subject to change.

For more information on the project, visit www.laniakeabridge.com. Weekly updates on scheduled lane closures for state roadways are available every Friday at hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork. Motorists can also sign up for lane closure updates at public.govdelivery.com/accounts/hidot/subscriber/new.