Column: Strengthen tools against domestic abuse

On Dec. 23, 2023, Theresa Cachuela was brutally shot to death by her husband while her young child looked on. It was only two days after she was finally granted a long-awaited temporary restraining order.

A protective order is one of the most powerful tools available to domestic violence providers. It can provide immediate relief by restricting the abuser’s access to the victim and their family. However, survivors must be confident that the orders are enforced and supported by the legal system. Without this trust, survivors can be reluctant to pursue protective orders, because they are afraid the legal system won’t take their safety seriously or their abuser won’t face any real consequences.

At the Domestic Violence Action Center (DVAC), the only organization in Hawaii for which 100% of our focus is helping survivors of domestic violence or those affected by it, we work tirelessly to help survivors of domestic violence and to prevent its proliferation. One of the ways that we do that is by seeking system-wide changes, such as strengthening protections for survivors.

To that end, we applaud the Hawaii Legislature’s recent advancement of Senate Bill 295, which was championed by Theresa’s mother, Lucita Ani-Nihoa, among other individuals and organizations. The bill will help give survivors faith that these all-important protections are more than just a piece of paper and hold abusers accountable for the harm they cause to their families and communities.

We know from studies that more severe penalties for domestic violence may reduce the risk of repeat offenses. SB 295 aims to increase jail sentences for those convicted of protective order violations. It also would raise fines for first offenses to at least $300 to $500 from $150 for first offenses, and to at least $500 to $1,000 from $250 for second offenses. In addition, the bill requires those convicted of violating restraining orders to complete a domestic violence intervention or anger management course.

Because it helps give survivors the courage to seek justice and provides them with peace of mind they are not alone in their fight for safety, passage of SB 295 would be a huge step in the right direction. But with domestic violence in every community and on every island in our state and every state in the country, there is still much, much more work to do. Legislation is just one of the tools we use to tackle domestic violence.

DVAC’s services to assist domestic violence survivors also include advocacy, crisis and criminal and civil court support, teen dating violence prevention, legal services, housing, community outreach, and specialized advocates for COFA, Native Hawaiian, LGBTQ+, and Filipino communities and the Spanish, Japanese and French-speaking populations.

We will continue these crucial efforts, but we also recognize that domestic violence is a complex social issue. We need the weight of the community behind us.

You can support our efforts by following and supporting legislative efforts to strengthen protections for domestic violence survivors. You can also donate, volunteer and most importantly, educate yourself about domestic violence and resources for survivors. Talking about it will help reduce stigma. The less stigma there is, the more likely survivors are to come forward and seek help. Anyone in the community can get involved and be part of the solution.

———

Getting help: If you or someone you know may be experiencing domestic or intimate partner violence, make a call. Don’t wait. DVAC’s confidential helpline: 808-531-3771.

Monique Ibarra is executive director of the Domestic Violence Action Center.