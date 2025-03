People protest in the support of USAID at the United States Capitol and bring together people protesting Project 2025 and President Donald Trump’s executive orders coordinated with other protests across all 50 states on Feb. 5.

The letter writer who suggested that Donald Trump and Elon Musk can save America (“Trump and Musk can save divided America,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 24) should consider these facts: except for the Bill Clinton years, the U.S. government has run a deficit for 50 years; the highest deficits were under the Trump administration; huge tax credits that favor the wealthy and super rich only increase the deficit and do not result in economic growth.

The GDP was anemic during the first Trump presidency. Now he is proposing $4.5 trillion in tax cuts. Trillions to the wealthy and more debt for our children for many, many generations to come.

Taking a sledgehammer to the government workforce will save peanuts compared to the government’s budget. Tackle the waste in the military first — anyone remember $400 hammers? Use a scalpel rather than a sledgehammer.

Peter Chiswick

Kailua

