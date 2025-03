Samantha Power, a former administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development, hugs a supporter Thursday as employees gathered their personal belongings from the Ronald Reagan Building in Washington, D.C.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

I am extremely distressed by Donald Trump’s efforts to eliminate the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) as an independent agency. I have worked alongside USAID workers in several countries in Latin America and the western Pacific over my United States Geological Survey career, in USAID-supported work to provide technical assistance after volcanic disasters or during pre-eruptive crises.

President John F. Kennedy established USAID in 1961 to demonstrate the humanitarian motives of America, and I was always very proud of my country when I saw that U.S. flag on those bags or boxes.

The Trump/DOGE efforts to dismiss over 10,000 dedicated domestic and international employees and to place the shattered remnants of USAID under the control of the State Department do not align with congressional intentions and laws. Does Congress care as America speeds toward imperialistic, totalitarian, dictatorial rule?

John Lockwood

Hilo

EXPRESS YOURSELF

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 2 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #200 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter