Letter: Save the parrotfish; save Hawaii’s reefs

I am writing this letter in strong support of Hawaii Senate Bill 244, an attempt to protect our very valuable marine ecosystems by legislating parrotfish harvesting. This bill also aims to amend conservation law in an attempt to prohibit commercial sale of speared parrotfish and prohibit spearing of parrotfish in state waters after sunset or before sunrise.

Parrotfish are the primary grazers of algae that allow corals to flourish, thus sustaining healthy coral reefs. Overfishing of parrotfish destroys such equilibrium, resulting in algal bloom and reef destruction. By enforcing SB 244’s provisions, we can all do our part toward the sustainability of our coral reefs, which are not just ecological treasures, but also of importance to Hawaii’s economy.

I urge our lawmakers to pass SB 244 and the citizens to join forces behind this action in preserving Hawaii’s ocean environment for generations to come.

Alyssa Lamarca

Mililani

EXPRESS YOURSELF

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 2 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #200 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter