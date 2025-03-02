Letter: Stop USAID bleeding before helping others

Gary Sargent holds his letter of termination from USAID, as he and Raquel Salinas talk about their jobs at the agency on Tuesday.

I am amazed at how many people were out protesting on Presidents Day against President Donald Trump and Elon Musk exposing the corrupt, incompetent and possibly criminal actions taken by the U.S. Agency for International Development. The agency has been spending our money on things that don’t further the interests of our country. Just imagine how much better all Americans’ quality of life would be if the money that’s been spent on nonsense pet projects was instead spent fixing our problems.

If our country is not strong, healthy and prosperous, we won’t be able to help the less fortunate in the world. You may not have voted for Trump, but he is our president, and our duty as American citizens is to support and pray for him, not try to undermine him. United we stand, divided we fall.

Richard Kawelo

Kaneohe

