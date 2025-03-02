Hokule‘a to mark 50 years as new generation of navigators guides voyaging canoe
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Apprentice navigator and captain-in-training Kai Hoshijo, right, talks with captain and navigator Lehua Kamalu, bottom, aboard the voyaging canoe Hokule’a, on Thursday in Honolulu.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Crew member Brittany Kamai, left, checks a mooring line at the dock as fellow crew members Lucy Lee, back left, Jonah Apo, and apprentice navigator/captain-in-training Kai Hoshijo are seen aboard the voyaging canoe Hokule’a on Thursday in Honolulu.