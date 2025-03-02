Kokua Line: Does HPD allow blue lights on front grill of subsidized police cars?

Question: I have noticed more recently blue lights in the front grill and just inside the top of the front windows of private police cars. These cars have pulled people over. I thought this was no longer legal for any cars including police vehicles after the tragic Lisa Au case? Is there a way you could follow up and post this because I will refuse to pull over at any time and others may not know the tragic story of this young woman’s life and why it became illegal.

Answer: “Per Honolulu Police Department policy, no blue illumination devices other than those issued by the department shall be affixed, displayed, or utilized. The reader may be referring to visor- mounted lights, which are issued by the department. The department does not issue grill lights, however. Traffic stops are conducted by uniformed officers. Drivers who are unsure or uncomfortable being pulled over should slowly drive to a well-lit, populated area or call 911 to verify the officer’s identity,” said Michelle Yu, an HPD spokesperson.

By private police cars, you mean subsidized vehicles — cars that police officers own and are paid to use on the job. Read HPD’s policy on subsidized vehicles at 808ne.ws/3D8VEDt, which includes the rules Yu cited.

The proper use of blue lights, including on subsidized vehicles, also is covered in HPD’s overall policy on police vehicles, which you can read at 808ne.ws/4knhvHO. This section says subsidized police vehicles are required to have (with exceptions):

“Blue rooftop light and blue light rooftop adapter band (as prescribed by the Chief of Police). These are not required for officers with plainclothes assignments … .”

The HPD policy further states that a portable, visor-mounted blue light is required only for officers with plainclothes assignments and officers at the rank of captain and above. “Officers at the rank of captain and above are not required to carry the blue rooftop light (and) blue light rooftop adapter band … in their subsidized vehicles.”

Regarding Lisa Au, the 19-year-old Kailua hairstylist who was killed in January 1982, Honolulu police initially suspected one of their own because Au’s car was found parked on the shoulder of the highway in Maunawili near the old Kailua Drive-in with the driver’s-side window rolled down about halfway and her driver’s license wasn’t in her purse, indicating she might have been pulled over and handed her license to her killer.

Au’s body was found 10 days later in a ravine off Tantalus Drive.

Oahu women driving alone suddenly feared traffic stops, and when the suspected officer’s name was leaked, a Windward woman said he had pulled her over once, flashing blue lights in the grill of an unmarked police car, Hawaii News Now investigative reporter Lynn Kawano explained in a 2019 review of the unsolved Au case, 808ne.ws/4kwlSka.

In the crime’s aftermath, HPD tried to reassure drivers that they didn’t have to pull over for unmarked police cars and eventually banned flashing lights on car grills. However, as Kawano reported, the initial theory of the case was flawed: The killer didn’t take Au’s license; she had forgotten her ID at a store where she showed it to write a check to buy poke for dinner with her boyfriend the last night she was seen alive.

By 1985, the lead detective on the case wrote in a sworn statement “that his ‘massive and extensive investigation’ into Au’s death had produced no evidence against a ‘city employee acting within the course of their employment.’ In other words, a police officer didn’t kill Au,” Kawano reported.

Sewer fees

The city has added three more town hall meetings to discuss proposed sewer fee increases set to take effect July 1. “These meetings aim to inform residents about the rationale behind the fee adjustments, the extent of the increases, a proposed customer assistance program, and to provide an opportunity for questions and feedback,” according to a news release Friday from Honolulu’s Department of Environmental Services.

The additional meetings will be held:

>> March 11 at Booth District Park in Pauoa from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

>> March 13 at Salt Lake District Park from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

>> March 20 at George Fred Wright Wahiawa District Park from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Mahalo

Where would I be without the glorious folks who check on me, shop for groceries and bring me dinner now and then? Since my husband passed away they’ve made sure this “80-something” stays “with it.” Mahalo. — Waikiki resident

———

