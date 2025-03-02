Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Sunday, March 2, 2025 70° Today's Paper

Hawaii News

Mission returns remains from ‘Secret War’ in Laos to Hawaii

By Kevin Knodell

Today Updated 12:29 a.m.

Editors' Picks

KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARDVERTISER.COM Staff Sgt. Steven Saunders carries the possible remains of American Vietnam War dead recovered from Laos at Hickam Airfield on Friday.
1/3
Swipe or click to see more

KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARDVERTISER.COM

Staff Sgt. Steven Saunders carries the possible remains of American Vietnam War dead recovered from Laos at Hickam Airfield on Friday.

KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARDVERTISER.COM Staff Sgt. Ross Neely carries recently recovered remains from Laos that arrived Friday at Hickam Airfield.
2/3
Swipe or click to see more

KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARDVERTISER.COM

Staff Sgt. Ross Neely carries recently recovered remains from Laos that arrived Friday at Hickam Airfield.

SENIOR AIRMAN KATHY DURAN / U.S. AIR FORCE / 2024 U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Mitchell Hartman, an explosive ordnance disposal technician for the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, surveys an area during a recovery mission in Laos, officially the Lao People’s Democratic Republic.
3/3
Swipe or click to see more

SENIOR AIRMAN KATHY DURAN / U.S. AIR FORCE / 2024

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Mitchell Hartman, an explosive ordnance disposal technician for the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, surveys an area during a recovery mission in Laos, officially the Lao People’s Democratic Republic.

KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARDVERTISER.COM Staff Sgt. Steven Saunders carries the possible remains of American Vietnam War dead recovered from Laos at Hickam Airfield on Friday.
KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARDVERTISER.COM Staff Sgt. Ross Neely carries recently recovered remains from Laos that arrived Friday at Hickam Airfield.
SENIOR AIRMAN KATHY DURAN / U.S. AIR FORCE / 2024 U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Mitchell Hartman, an explosive ordnance disposal technician for the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, surveys an area during a recovery mission in Laos, officially the Lao People’s Democratic Republic.