David Shapiro: Repent, journalists, repent or face senatorial payback

Democrats everywhere express alarm about threats to our free press as Donald Trump restricts who can cover the White House, corporate-owned media pay him bribes in the form of lawsuit settlements and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos shreds the editorial page to curry favor.

“A free and independent press is essential to holding those in power accountable,” said Hawaii Democratic Chair Derek Turbin.

But another prominent local Democrat, state Sen. Donna Mercado Kim, is padding in a different direction. She’s proposed a Trumpish bill to regulate Hawaii journalists, imposing fines or bans on those who displease the state.

Senate Bill 1618 is blatantly unconstitutional and has little chance of passing, but it’s notable because it’s all about pique over coverage and commentary she’s received, from a legislator I once described as “perpetually perturbed.”

I’ve said before that Kim is among the most gifted legislators of her generation in working the levers of power to get what she wants. She fails to fully achieve, however, because of Trumpian traits: She has a reputation for acting from personal grievance, and it’s well known a little flattery gets you a long way with her.

I haven’t been a flatterer, and a review of my writings about her suggests I may be responsible for some of the annoyance that led to SB 1618. So … let’s see if we can smooth ruffled feathers with a little of the kissing-up she favors.

Senator, what was I thinking when you said you were at your wits’ end about state spending and I commented that I didn’t realize your wits had begun?

I can’t imagine what demons compelled me to borrow from Winston Churchill to describe you as “a curious mixture of geniality and venom.”

A mischievous alter ego chose my words when I said you “lorded with imperious self-regard” and displayed “little courtesy or basic manners” in questioning Cabinet nominees.

I don’t know where my head was when I quoted what your fellow Sen. Fred Hemmings said about you: “For the record, I do respect Sen. Kim and agree with her on many issues … but we certainly part ways on this one. This is an issue dispute and has nothing to do with my respect for Donna Kim. Plus, I don’t want her to gouge my eyes out.”

I couldn’t help myself when you said you were speechless and I said that speechless for you was when your moving lips couldn’t keep up with your furrowing brow.

The devil made me include you among “a flock of candidates with perceived temperament issues.”

When the state was looking for somebody to study why sharks bite, I can’t fathom what made me suggest you as a natural for the job.

I could have picked a different barnyard animal when you held a political fundraiser with colleagues and I wrote, “So many feeding at the trough at once could launch a new strain of swine flu.”

Perhaps I was indelicate when you were accused of micromanaging the University of Hawaii and I said it was more like micro-proctology.

Are we good now, Senator? Can you do your job and let us do ours?

Reach David Shapiro at volcanicash@gmail.com.