Hawaii softball team wins, loses at tourney

The Hawaii softball team split a pair of games on Saturday’s final day of the Outrigger Invitational at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

In the first game, Macy Brandl pitched a three-hitter with one walk and two strikeouts as Hawaii beat Howard 8-0 in six innings.

Liliana Thomas batted 2-for-4 with two RBIs, and Izabella Martinez, Carys Murakami and Ellyanna Cinzori each scored twice for the Rainbow Wahine.

Hawaii scored five runs in the fifth, all of which were unearned.

In the second game, Morgan Reimer struck out 11 batters over 5 1/3 innings as Washington beat Hawaii 8-3.

Milan Ah Yat batted 2-for-3 with a two-run homer for the Rainbow Wahine (14-8).

The Huskies improved to 15-7, the Bison fell to (6-12).

HPU, Hawaii Hilo basketball teams split

Joshua West scored 19 points, and Charlie Weber added 15 points and 12 rebounds as the Hawaii Pacific men’s basketball team rallied past Hawaii Hilo 90-69 on Saturday at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

The Sharks (15-14, 10-10 PacWest) outscored the Vulcans 63-34 in the second half. It was HPU’s season finale.

Jessiya Villa scored 21 points and Julio Montes II added 16 points for the Vulcans (18-12, 11-9).

Hilo will be the No. 4 seed and face No. 5 Concordia Irvine on Thursday in the first round of the PacWest Tournament in San Rafael, Calif.

>> Caiyle Kaupu finished with 15 points and nine rebounds as the Hawaii Hilo women beat Hawaii Pacific 62-57 in the season finale for both teams.

Jazmine Soto, KeanuMarie Huihui and Erica Ingram each added 11 points for the Vulcans (8-18, 6-14 PacWest).

Morgan Hawkins scored 13 points, and Allison Ross added 11 points and seven rebounds for the Sharks (10-16, 6-14).