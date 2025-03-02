Jones, relievers help Northeastern cool off Hawaii’s bats
MARCO GARCIA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Hawaii’s Itsuki Takemoto pitches against Northeastern during the first inning.
MARCO GARCIA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Hawaii outfielder Matthew Miura makes a hit against Northeastern during the first inning.
MARCO GARCIA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Hawaii infielder Xaige Lancaster got to third base ahead of the tag by Northeastern’s Justin Bosland during the fourth inning Saturday at Les Murakami Stadium. Northeastern defeated the Rainbows 7-1.