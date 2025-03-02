Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Jones, relievers help Northeastern cool off Hawaii’s bats

By Dave Reardon

Today Updated 12:28 a.m.

Hawaii’s Itsuki Takemoto pitches against Northeastern during the first inning.

Hawaii outfielder Matthew Miura makes a hit against Northeastern during the first inning.

Hawaii infielder Xaige Lancaster got to third base ahead of the tag by Northeastern’s Justin Bosland during the fourth inning Saturday at Les Murakami Stadium. Northeastern defeated the Rainbows 7-1.

