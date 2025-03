Scoreboard – March 2, 2025

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL College: Northeastern vs. Hawaii, 1:05 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

PacWest: doubleheader, Concordia Irvine vs. Chaminade, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park.

SOFTBALL

PacWest: Concordia Irvine vs. Hawaii Hilo, noon at Vulcan Field.

VOLLEYBALL Big West men: UC Irvine vs. Hawaii, 5 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

MONDAY

BASEBALL

College: Northeastern vs. Hawaii, 6:35 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

PacWest: doubleheader, Biola vs. Hawaii Pacific, 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. at Hans L’Orange Park. PacWest: Concordia Irvine vs. Chaminade, 6 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park.

SOFTBALL

PacWest: doubleheader, Azusa Pacific vs. Hawaii Pacific, 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. at Sand Island Park.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH boys Varsity I: University at Mid-Pacific; Kamehameha at Saint Louis; ‘Iolani at Punahou. Matches start at 6:30 p.m.

BASEBALL

PACWEST

Saturday

At Francis Wong Stadium

First Game

Jessup 13, Hawaii Hilo 8

Leading hitters—Hilo: Vance Oshiro 2-5, 3b, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Noah Lane 3-5, 3 RBIs, 2b, HR; Mason Cook 2-3; Mark Fedro 2-3; Bryce Lindberg 2b, 2 runs; Nate Gray Jr. 2-4, 2 runs. At Hans L’Orange Park First Game Biola 12, Hawaii Pacific 11, 10 inn. Leading hitters—HPU: Kan Taguchi 2-4, 2b, 3 RBIs; Tyler Arnold 2-3, 2b, 3 runs; Bronson Rivera 3-5, 2b, 3 runs; Skyler Agnew 3b, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Noah Hata 2-5, 2b; Ethan Munakoshi 2b. At Central Oahu Regional Park Concordia Irvine 8, Chaminade 1

HIGH SCHOOL

Baldwin Preseason Tournament

Friday

Kailua 3, Waiakea 3

Kamehameha-Maui 6, Kailua 2

Saint Louis 4, King Kekaulike 1

Baldwin 4, ‘Iolani 2

Maui High 4, Saint Louis 0

SOFTBALL

PACWEST

Saturday

At Sand Island Park

Azusa Pacific 6, Chaminade 1

Leading hitters—CU: Taryn Fujioka 2-3; Vanessa Pena 2-3, 3b; Desiree Bravo 2-3.

At Vulcan Field

Concordia Irvine 9, Hawaii Hilo 2

Leading hitter—Hilo: Victoria Macias 3-4, 2b.

Concordia Irvine 2, Hawaii Hilo 1

Leading hitters—Hilo: Jayda Favela 3-3, 2b; Lexie Tilton 2b; Mariah Antoque 2-3.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

ILH

Saturday

Boys Varsity II

Island Pacific def. Assets/PBA 25-16, 25-21, 25-16

Maryknoll def. ‘Iolani I-AA 25-22, 25-12, 25-22

Friday

Boys Varsity I

‘Iolani def. Saint Louis 25-22, 28-26, 25-19

WATER POLO

Girls Varsity II

Punahou 12, Kamehameha 2.

Goal scorers—Pun: Izzy Lee 4, Ollie Cluney 2, Sophie Mathewson 2, Dominique Garcia, Emma Kimura, Anolani Leafchild, Olivia Singer. KS: Ariana Akau, Leona Gormley.

‘Iolani 4, Le Jardin 2.

Goal scorers— Kahea Miskella 3, Miya Brantingham. LeJ: Josie Krueger, No. 5.

TENNIS

BIG WEST WOMEN

At UH Tennis Complex

Saturday

Hawaii 5, UC San Diego 2

Singles

Julia Haynes (UCSD) def. Peppi Ramstedt (UH) 6-1, 6-3

Ana Vilcek (UH) def. Allison Lian (UCSD) 7-6 (7-5), 6-2

Nikola Homolkova (UH) def. Kelly Leung (UCSD) 6-3, 6-3

Emma Forgac (UH) def. Grace Gamal (UCSD) 6-3, 6-0

Adriana Tabares (UCSD) def. Sheena Masuda (UH) 7-6 (9-7), 6-2

Joelle Lanz (UH) def. Katelyn Vu (UCSD) 7-6 (7-5), 6-4

Doubles

Ramstedt/Masuda (UH) def. Haynes/Naomi Nguyen (UCSD) 7-5

Vilcek/Homolkova (UH) def. Leung/Tabares (UCSD) 6-4

Hannah Galindo/Makeilah Nepomuceno (UH) def. Gamal/Vu (UCSD) 6-4