No. 4 Hawaii sweeps No. 3 UC Irvine again

Hawaii opposite hitter Kristian Titriyski hit a career-high .571 with a match-high 19 kills and Louis Sakanoko added 12 kills while hitting .440 for the fourth-ranked Rainbow Warriors in a 25-22, 25-19, 25-20 sweep of No. 3 UC Irvine tonight.

A SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center crowd of 7,200 watched Hawaii (15-1, 2-0) sweep the Anteaters (10-4, 0-2) for the second time in three days and hand UCI its fourth consecutive loss.

Sakanoko tied a career high with six blocks for UH, which outblocked UCI 11-5.5. Hawaii hit .384 for the match and only had nine hitting errors.

Hilir Henno had 17 kills and Punahou alum Aidan Ring had a team-high 18 assists to lead the Anteaters.

UH continues its current homestand on Wednesday against Lindenwood (Mo.).