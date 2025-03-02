Las Vegas Advisor: Downtown’s El Cortez gets a fresh makeover

Last week, El Cortez Hotel &Casino unveiled a $20 million expansion that has transformed what many viewed as a weathered relic from the past to one of downtown’s shiniest casino objects. The expansion added nearly 10,000 square feet of space to the casino, making room for two new bars, a new high-limit slots area, more table games and an Asian restaurant called Hot Noods. And this comes on the heels of a previous $30 million upgrade of the hotel rooms. It’s a heck of a makeover for the casino-­hotel that opened in 1941 and is Las Vegas’ longest continuously operating property.

All seafood: The nonseafood version of the buffet in Genting Palace at Resorts World Las Vegas has been discontinued. Previously serving shrimp, oysters, snow crab legs and other seafood dishes only on some days, these items are now the highlight of the buffet, along with carved Peking duck, Wednesdays to Sundays for $68.88.

Clarkson residency: Kelly Clarkson will be the next big-name residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. “Kelly Clarkson: Studio Sessions — The Las Vegas Residency” will run for 18 shows from July 4 to Nov. 15; tickets start at $99.

Bagel title: Joey “Jaws” Chestnut, the perennial winner of eating contests, added another notch to his indigestion belt by defending his Las Vegas bagel-eating title at Siegel’s Bagelmania. Chestnut downed 15 bagels with cream cheese in eight minutes, the same count as last year, to win the lion’s share of the $10K prize purse.

Question: After two years of a seemingly strained relationship with Las Vegas, will the Formula 1 Grand Prix race return this year?

Answer: It will this year and for at least seven more that remain in its 10-year contract. The second year was less strained than the first, and things figure to improve from here. The dates for this year’s race are Nov. 20-22.

