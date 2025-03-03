Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Monday, March 3, 2025 79° Today's Paper

Breaking News

High surf advisory for most north, west shores begins at noon

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 11:21 a.m.

Weather

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM A surfer rides a wave at the outside reef during a sizable north swell, in December 2022, at Sunset Beach. The National Weather Service has issued a high surf advisory for the north- and west-facing shores of Hawaii’s smaller islands, starting at noon today.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

A surfer rides a wave at the outside reef during a sizable north swell, in December 2022, at Sunset Beach. The National Weather Service has issued a high surf advisory for the north- and west-facing shores of Hawaii’s smaller islands, starting at noon today.

The National Weather Service has issued a high surf advisory for the north- and west-facing shores of Hawaii’s smaller islands, starting at noon today.

Forecasters say a long-period, west-northwest swell will build up throughout today, then peak overnight through early Tuesday. The advisory is effective until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Surf up to 16 feet is expected along the north shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai and Maui.

Surf up to 12 feet is expected along the west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai.

The public should beware of strong, breaking waves along these shores, as well as strong currents, which will make swimming dangerous.

“Heed all advice from ocean safety officials,” said NWS. “When in doubt, don’t go out.”

Surf along east-facing shores, meanwhile, will remain rough through the week due to strong easterly trades. Surf along south-facing shores will remain small, with mainly background south and southeast swells.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide