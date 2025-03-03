High surf advisory for most north, west shores begins at noon

The National Weather Service has issued a high surf advisory for the north- and west-facing shores of Hawaii’s smaller islands, starting at noon today.

Forecasters say a long-period, west-northwest swell will build up throughout today, then peak overnight through early Tuesday. The advisory is effective until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Surf up to 16 feet is expected along the north shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai and Maui.

Surf up to 12 feet is expected along the west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai.

The public should beware of strong, breaking waves along these shores, as well as strong currents, which will make swimming dangerous.

“Heed all advice from ocean safety officials,” said NWS. “When in doubt, don’t go out.”

Surf along east-facing shores, meanwhile, will remain rough through the week due to strong easterly trades. Surf along south-facing shores will remain small, with mainly background south and southeast swells.