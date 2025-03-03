Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Japan’s Prince Hisahito vows to fulfill royal duties

By Kiyoshi Takenaka / Reuters

Japan's Prince Hisahito, the son of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, attends his first press conference after he turned 18 at their Akasaka Estate in Tokyo, Japan, March 3, 2025, in this photo released by Kyodo. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS

TOKYO >> Japanese Prince Hisahito, who could well become emperor one day if the country’s succession laws are not changed, told his first press conference on Monday that he would strive to fulfill his royal duties.

He is second in line behind his father Crown Prince Akishino, who is Emperor Naruhito’s younger brother. Naruhito’s daughter, 23-year-old Aiko, is not eligible as Japanese law stipulates that only male members of the royal family can ascend the throne.

Hisahito, who turned 18 last year, plans to start studies at the University of Tsukuba, north of Tokyo, next month, specializing in biology.

“Mindful that I’m an adult member of the royal family, I intend to fulfil my duty seriously and carefully, while taking advice from those around me,” said Hisahito.

Dressed in a dark suit and a tie, he looked a little tense at first but started to smile as the press conference progressed.

Hisahito said he was concerned about climate change and that his hobby was growing vegetables and rice.

“Sometimes tomatoes are bitten by bugs and the rice is eaten by sparrows. But I feel delighted when I’ve managed to harvest vegetables and rice and eat them with my family,” he said.

