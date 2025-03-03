Series of crashes in Kalihi leaves man, 56, in critical condition

A 56-year-old man is in critical condition after a series of collisions late Saturday night in Kalihi, according to Honolulu police.

The first crash occurred around 11:29 p.m. on Kalihi Street near Akahi Street. Police said the man was driving northbound when, for unknown reasons, he veered into the southbound lane and struck a utility pole. He then reversed into a fence before continuing southbound and crashing into a nearby parked vehicle.

Emergency Medical Services treated the driver and took him to a hospital in serious condition, but he was later downgraded to critical condition.

Police said the man was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. It was unclear whether speed, drugs or alcohol were factors, they said.