Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Monday, March 3, 2025 74° Today's Paper

Breaking News

Series of crashes in Kalihi leaves man, 56, in critical condition

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 7:54 a.m.

Traffic

A 56-year-old man is in critical condition after a series of collisions late Saturday night in Kalihi, according to Honolulu police.

The first crash occurred around 11:29 p.m. on Kalihi Street near Akahi Street. Police said the man was driving northbound when, for unknown reasons, he veered into the southbound lane and struck a utility pole. He then reversed into a fence before continuing southbound and crashing into a nearby parked vehicle.

Emergency Medical Services treated the driver and took him to a hospital in serious condition, but he was later downgraded to critical condition.

Police said the man was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. It was unclear whether speed, drugs or alcohol were factors, they said.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide