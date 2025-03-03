Waikiki ‘peeping tom’ arrested for alleged bathroom recording

Honolulu police have arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of first-degree violation of privacy allegedly committed in a restroom in Waikiki.

Police said at about 8:30 a.m. Sunday, a 37-year-old man reported that a male suspect recorded or photographed him in a state of undress while he was using the bathroom.

Police said the suspect was located, positively identified and arrested at about 3:20 p.m. without incident.

The suspect was in police custody pending the investigation.