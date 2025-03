Correctional facilities are a volatile topic these days. They always have been.

Oahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) continues to create an unnecessary divide between those who want a new replacement facility and those who want reform and restorative justice. We believe the options for the new OCCC open our eyes to new possibilities and show we can have both.

Now more than 100 years old with an outdated design, the current OCCC has prohibited physical and program improvements and is not conducive to rehabilitation, safety and security. It leaves employees and incarcerated individuals having to make do with the deteriorating facility. Not surprisingly, the facility’s impact on operational costs, staff efficiency and outcomes for inmates have been ongoing concerns for the Hawaii Correctional System Oversight Commission.

Realizing that renovating the existing facility would be more costly than constructing a new modern facility, almost a decade ago, the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (DCR), then known as the Department of Public Safety, invested in a proposed facility design and other studies. However, the community felt more stakeholder input and a restorative justice approach were necessary. We listened.

Our department commissioned the University of Hawaii Community Design Center (UHCDC) to take an in-depth assessment of the current state of corrections on Oahu and possible solutions. The UHCDC team of facilitators brought stakeholders together to look at corrections from multiple perspectives and explore different solutions. Its comprehensive, 135-page report, “Breaking Cycles: Alternative Models for Rehabilitation and Restorative Justice on O‘ahu,” released last month, offers a refreshing insight that reflects the community’s concerns. The report was not based on cursory, perfunctory discussions. Deep-dive explorations looked at corrections and rehabilitation through a multifaceted lens of health, housing, public safety and justice.

Over a two-year process, the UHCDC team gathered information from more than 100 community organizations and government agencies through talk-story sessions, symposiums, workshops and more.

In UHCDC’s comprehensive approach, the team identified missing links throughout the continuum of support, including prevention and diversion programs such as bail reform to reduce jail population, reentry programs to minimize recidivism, the importance of incorporating our island culture in rehab facilities and programs, and upholding human dignity for all.

The report makes it painfully clear that as a community we must do better at focusing on decarceration. It was also clear we have broken systems for which we are all responsible for fixing. Government agencies, nonprofit organizations and others must build a continuum of support for those inside and outside of correctional facilities.

The UHCDC report offers alternative visions of facility design that take into account our imperfect systems. DCR supports this one-stop design approach so that individuals can readily gain access to a range of services to begin their decarceration journey as soon as they arrive at OCCC and get back into the community, especially since about 75% of OCCC inmates are low-level offenders.

Offering a full spectrum of rehabilitation services at one site comes with a big price tag, but is necessary to address the current lack of existing community resources to support decarceration. Partial funding has been included in the governor’s budget request and we are now heading in the right direction.

It’s time to take action to create better pathways for those at OCCC, better working conditions for employees, and safer communities for all.

Tommy Johnson is director of the Department of Correction and Rehabilitation; Lance Rabacal is acting warden of the Oahu Community Correctional Center; Maj. Grace Johnson is chief of security at OCCC.