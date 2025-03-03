Letter: Ala Wai bridge needs shade amid rising heat

Regarding the Ala Wai foot bridge: All the designs are beautiful, but I encourage the engineers to add shade. Too often we forget that we are entering a brutal era of heat. Last year was the warmest year on record for ocean heat content, which increased markedly since 2016.

In 2019 Hawaii was enveloped in a massive marine heat wave. The average temperature for August in Hawaii made it the warmest single month on record and of the 92 days of summer, a total of 31 days set or tied daily record highs. An amazing 21 of these were in August alone, which may be itself a record. Without shade the Waikiki foot bridge will be a danger to the elderly, the young, the ill and soon to everyone. It is a great idea, but it must be adapted to climate change.

Chip Fletcher

Kailua

