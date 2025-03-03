Letter: Conservation Council for Hawai‘i

I read that Donald Trump proposed the amazing idea of sending a check of $5,000 to each tax-paying household on account of the projected savings by the much-loved DOGE program managed by his new friend, Elon Musk.

To fulfill this grand idea, the U.S. Treasury will need to shell out about $395 billion. This is estimated to be 20% of projected DOGE savings of about $2 trillion, a lofty sum. These amazing ideas are in face of the total U.S. national debt of $33.1 trillion, which is more than the nation’s gross domestic product. For readers’ information, in fiscal year 2024, the federal government spent $6.9 trillion, amounting to 24% of the nation’s GDP. In my mind, all this loose talk does not make much sense.

We all must live within our means, but each successive administration drowns us with ever-increasing debt.

Birendra S. Huja

Waialae Iki

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter