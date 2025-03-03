Letter: Conservation Council for Hawai‘i

Monday, March 3, 2025
I read that Donald Trump proposed the amazing idea of sending a check of $5,000 to each tax-paying household on account of the projected savings by the much-loved DOGE program managed by his new friend, Elon Musk.
To fulfill this grand idea, the U.S. Treasury will need to shell out about $395 billion. This is estimated to be 20% of projected DOGE savings of about $2 trillion, a lofty sum. These amazing ideas are in face of the total U.S. national debt of $33.1 trillion, which is more than the nation’s gross domestic product. For readers’ information, in fiscal year 2024, the federal government spent $6.9 trillion, amounting to 24% of the nation’s GDP. In my mind, all this loose talk does not make much sense.
We all must live within our means, but each successive administration drowns us with ever-increasing debt.
Birendra S. Huja
Waialae Iki
