Letter: Fill in Ala Wai to dodge environmental disaster

The Ala Wai Canal was built in the 1920s in Waikiki to drain native swamp wetlands for future construction development. The level of the Ala Wai is the same level as the ocean. Since sea levels are projected to rise, then the level of the Ala Wai will rise, too. The saturated ground might affect the structural integrity of tall buildings nearby, just as water levels have affected other structures on Oahu in the past.

Maybe the Ala Wai should be filled with landfill, and water from all drainage ditches diverted to treatment facilities. The three streams could be diverted to farmland, where it is needed. For a century, we’ve been unsuccessful at stopping the upstream bacteria-infested garbage from emptying into this canal and into protected ocean wildlife habitat, where Waikiki locals and tourists also swim.

John Burns

Wahiawa

