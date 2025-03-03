Letter: Levy stewardship fee for environment’s future

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Conservation Council for Hawai‘i (CCH) is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to protect and save Hawaii’s native species and their ecosystems for future generations. CCH is the Hawaii affiliate of the National Wildlife Federation, giving us a voice on Capitol Hill.

We know our environment is the foundation of our existence, yet fires, floods, climate change and water pollution threaten our islands while lawmakers fail to act.

Building resilience isn’t complicated, it means investing in community-led efforts that protect our forests, reefs and watersheds. These investments safeguard our environment; they create local jobs and strengthen our economy. Healthy forests and watersheds are our first line of defense against wildfires, floods and hurricanes. The longer we wait, the greater the cost. It’s time for bold action.

An environmental stewardship fee can provide funding for lasting solutions. Let’s put Hawaii’s environment first — for our future and generations to come.

Jonee Peters

Executive director

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Conservation Council for Hawai‘i

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter