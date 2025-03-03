Letter: NOAA layoffs put isles, country in great peril

We’ve yet to see what the layoffs at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) will mean for Hawaii, but we can be sure they will not enhance government effectiveness or efficiency. Nor will these layoffs put more money into taxpayers’ pockets. Nationally, breaking up NOAA will offer an opportunity for a satellite company to sweep up NOAA’s remote sensing capabilities and market them accordingly.

As the former director of the NOAA Pacific Islands Fisheries Science Center, I estimate there are probably around 500 NOAA staff in Hawaii, as well as those working through cooperative agreements with the University of Hawaii, Hawaii Pacific University and nonprofits. The late U.S. Sen. Dan Inouye understood the importance of NOAA’s scientific and technical expertise for Hawaii and the rest of the western Pacific. It’s just the tip of the iceberg, but these layoffs will bite all of us.

Sam Pooley

Manoa

