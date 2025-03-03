Off the news: Iwilei kauhale focuses on mental health

By the looks of it, as seen in photos of its opening on Thursday, the new Kumu Ola Hou Transitional Center in Iwilei has a soothing and calming vibe. That’s by design, as the center’s 13 single-room structures aim to help homeless people with specific neuroscience needs: issues of mental health, memory and brain injuries.

The kauhale will offer emergency shelter and on-site health care for up to three months. The hope is then for clients to move on to longer-term housing, helped by social workers, rather than return to living on the streets.