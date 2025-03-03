Bills would continue to give diplomas to military veterans

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Two bills remain alive that would continue to award honorary high school diplomas to military members who did not receive theirs because of service in World War II, Korea or Vietnam.

Service members who would qualify for a diploma under Senate Bill 422 and House Bill 628 must have been a Hawaii resident who had their education interrupted while attending a state high school between Dec. 1, 1941-Aug. 30, 1945 (World War II), June 1, 1950-July 31, 1953 (Korea) and Aug. 1, 1964-Jan. 31, 1973 (Vietnam).

According to SB 422 and HB 628, anyone whose high school education was interrupted due to unspecified wartime practices also would qualify for a diploma.

SB 422 and HB 628 would extend the original expiration dates to award honorary high school diplomas for students who were not able to graduate during past wars, including veterans and Japanese Americans whose educations were interrupted by internment during World War II.

In 2007, Act 101 gave the Department of Education authorization to award them an honorary “Kupono Diploma,” which was inspired by the Hawaiian meaning of “kupono”: honest, upright, decent and reliable.

SB 422 and HB 628 would extend the existing 2020 expiration date for the state Department of Education to issue honorary diplomas into the future without specifying a new expiration date.

Companion bills SB 1386 and HB 1067, which are identical to SB 422 and HB 628, appear dead, with no scheduled hearings.

Legislators in both the House and Senate are working to move bills that originate in the House or Senate to the opposite chamber and keep them alive this session — or essentially kill them by the ahead of Thursday’s “crossover” deadline.

Military organizations and the DOE support SB 422 and HB 628.

There was no written opposition for either bill.

Cherise Aguada Imai oversaw the honorary diplomas when she served as the state superintendent military liaison.

“A World War II veteran shared with his family while in a nursing home that he had never completed high school but always wished he could,” Imai wrote in testimony of support for both bills.

“The opportunity to receive his honorary diploma brought him and his family a profound sense of joy and closure,” Imai wrote.

“For many, it opens doors to employment opportunities, provides a sense of personal fulfillment, and restores a feeling of completeness in their educational journey.”

The DOE also supports SB 422 and HB 628.

“The Department would appreciate authorization to resume awarding high school diplomas,” schools Superintendent Keith Hayashi wrote in testimony.

Hayashi wrote that honorary degrees would continue to recognize “their sacrifices during wartime.”

The Hawaii Military Affairs Council also submitted testimony that said SB 422 and HB 628 would “restore dignity, acknowledge sacrifice, and offer long-overdue educational justice to those who defended our country.”

Sherry Menor, president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce Hawaii, supported SB 422 in written testimony.

“It acknowledges the dedication of veterans, strengthens community ties, and reaffirms the state’s commitment to honoring those who served.”