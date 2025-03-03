Decades-old city-state spat afflicts community in Oahu’s ‘Second City’

Parking tickets were on the windshield of one of several abandoned vehicles Friday on Kekuilani Loop in Kapolei.

At top, Crystal Germano, community engagement director for the Villages of Kapolei Association, looked Friday at a broken speed-limit sign on Kamaaha Avenue in Kapolei. The community has not received city traffic and parking enforcement due to an oversight in permitting years ago.

Above, Kapolei resident Gregory Peterson walked Friday near one of several abandoned vehicles near his residence.

A subtle sign of a conflict between city and state leaders that has frustrated and disenfranchised thousands of Oahu residents for decades is on display along a main street leading into the Villages of Kapolei.

There, along Kama­aha Avenue, a speed limit sign painted with green graffiti dangles upside down.

“It’s been like that for a few months,” said Crystal Germano, community engagement manager for homeowners in the nearly 40-year-old master-­planned community with 4,025 homes.

Along other Villages of Kapolei roads, 65 or so abandoned vehicles fester, tall weeds flourish, people live in vehicles and residents say they have difficulty getting Honolulu Police Department officers to deal with parking and other road use issues outside of emergencies.

On one street, Kekuilani Loop, a Subaru with significant collision damage has sat for about six months, according to residents, and now is one of five abandoned vehicles on the same street.

Cheryl Castro, a Villages of Kapolei resident since 1994, said it’s frustrating not to have city abandoned-vehicle removal services like other communities.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

“It’s like the broken-­window effect,” she said. “You leave one and don’t address it, then everybody starts to see, ‘Oh, OK, this is the site,’ and that’s what’s happening. It attracts more.”

All these conditions stem from a state action in the late 1980s that resulted in the city refusing to take ownership and responsibility for Villages of Kapolei roads from a state affordable-housing development agency, which was the community’s master developer, initially because road construction bypassed city regulations and subsequently didn’t meet city standards.

Typically, developers turn roads over to the city for ownership and upkeep after subdivisions are completed. But that never happened at Villages of Kapolei despite dec­ades of effort.

“I’ve heard 10,000 million excuses,” said Gregory Peterson, a past Villages of Kapolei Association board president who has lived in the community since 1996. “This gives a really bad impression of government. They keep kicking the can down the road.”

Now, Hawaii’s Legislature, which produced the root of the problem nearly 40 years ago, has waded into the mire in an effort to prod, or perhaps force, a resolution.

“This needs to be addressed,” said Rep. Diamond Garcia (R, Ewa-Kapolei). “These residents of Kapolei have paid their taxes for decades. It’s time that they have equal access to the city services they rightfully deserve, whether it’s police enforcement, road maintenance or infrastructure improvements.”

Still, a resolution could be challenging, given that one cost estimate to bring more than 100 roads covering 24 miles throughout the 888-acre community up to city standards is close to $100 million.

Myriad complaints

Garcia said he began hearing about the issue in 2022 while campaigning door to door in the community as part of his bid to become a first-time state lawmaker.

In January, Garcia introduced House Bill 157, which aims to address the issue two ways. Part of the bill would require the Hawaii Housing Finance and Development Corp., the state agency that owns the roads, to transfer them to the city by Jan. 1. The bill also would authorize county police officers to enforce the statewide traffic code on all Hawaii roads regardless of ownership and maintenance responsibilities.

Sandra Jamora, a longtime Villages of Kapolei resident and former community association general manager, told members of House committees on Housing and Transportation during a Jan. 30 public hearing that residents consistently have problems getting HPD to respond to nonemergency issues with traffic and parking.

“We have vehicles parked across crosswalks and around corners inhibiting the safety of pedestrians and blocking view planes,” she said in written testimony. “We have derelict and abandoned vehicles sitting rusted and falling apart, taking usable space from our residents. … I support HB 157 and implore you to give us the services we pay for and deserve, like every other tax paying citizen. We have suffered for too long on issues that affect our safety and well-being.”

Germano, the association’s community engagement manager, said in written testimony that the association gets multiple calls and emails daily about street issues that also include landscaping along roads that can get waste-high, street sweeping and other maintenance issues.

Darren Holbrook, a 14-year Villages of Kapolei resident, expressed frustration about substandard road conditions and a lack of police presence in the community despite paying property taxes like homeowners in other communities.

“We can’t even get our roads paved within the Villages, but we continue to pay property taxes to the City & County,” he said in written testimony. “Parking in front of fire hydrants, parking in cul-de-sacs, expired safety and vehicle registration, parking on sidewalks, parking in unmarked cross walks, all continues to make our community unsafe.”

City Council member Andria Tupola, whose district includes Villages of Kapolei, also expressed support for the bill.

Rep. Luke Evslin, chair of the House Committee on Housing, noted during the Jan. 30 hearing that he had asked the state Department of the Attorney General for an opinion on whether the Legislature could force the city to accept the roads. The opinion received later was in the affirmative, according to Evslin (D, Wailua-Lihue).

HB 157 was passed unanimously by the two House committees, but the bill stalled after two other House committees did not schedule a hearing for the bill by a recent deadline. However, a companion bill in the Senate remains pending.

Senate Bill 662, introduced by four senators led by Mike Gabbard (D, Kapolei-­Makakilo-Kalaeloa), was advanced in February after two separate committee hearings. It awaits a full Senate vote and could be sent to the House for consideration after that.

Rutted past

All the trouble with Villages of Kapolei roads stems from an action the Legislature took in 1988 to exempt affordable-housing projects produced by the Hawaii Finance and Development Corp., a state agency, from county building approvals and regulations.

The measure was strongly opposed by counties, especially on Oahu where Honolulu’s mayor at the time, Frank Fasi, sparred with lawmakers over the bill promoted as a way to expedite affordable-housing development. Then-Honolulu City Council Chair Arnold Morgado warned that enacting a law for exemptions would “haunt the counties far into the 21st century.”

The controversial 1988 law, Act 15, fast-tracked development of the Villages of Kapolei, where 60% of homes had to be affordable to a mix of moderate- and low-income households.

Act 15 also had an automatic repeal provision that took effect in 1993, yet it left the state saddled with Villages of Kapolei roads.

“To expedite construction of the roadways, (HFDC) did not get city permits,” Dean Minakami, director of the Hawaii Housing Finance and Development Corp., HFDC’s successor agency, said during the Jan. 30 hearing on HB 157. “They self-­permitted.”

In an interview, Minakami said the roads were built to city standards in effect at the time. He also said the city got the benefit of new property taxes but that prior city administrations refused to accept the roads because the state bypassed city regulations.

“It was kind of like a turf war,” he said.

Peterson, the former Villages of Kapolei Association board president, said he felt like community residents were treated like hostages for decades as city leaders directed blame at state leaders, and vice versa.

In September 2022 the city agreed to accept ownership and maintenance of the roads if HHFDC improved them to current city standards, and so HHFDC has been slowly working toward that.

Costly resolution

HHFDC upgraded a few main arterial roads at Villages of Kapolei about a year ago at a cost of about $12 million. But Minakami said the cost to bring all other roads in the community up to city standards is probably $90 million to $100 million. He estimated that this could take 10 years to complete.

Such work includes repaving, rebuilding sidewalks, replacing light poles and reconstructing storm drain catchments — “basically, redo all the infrastructure,” he said at the hearing. “We’re just doing it slowly as we can.”

Minakami said HHFDC has spent $1 million annually over the past decade on ordinary road maintenance in Villages of Kapolei and that past and future improvement costs have reduced funding that the agency can spend on its main mission to help finance affordable-­housing production.

City Managing Director Mike Formby said in written testimony that he discussed an alternate resolution with Minakami in 2024 and reached a verbal agreement for HHFDC to pay the city $60 million to accept all Villages of Kapolei roads as they are, which Formby said represented a $20 million discount from the city’s $80 million assessed value of remedial work.

Formby also said the city later received a revised “settlement” payment offer of $40 million from HHFDC for the city to accept the roads.

”The City is prepared to consummate the transfer of roads to the City at the agreed upon discounted value of $60 (million) and is also willing to discuss payment options with HHFDC,” Formby said in his written testimony.

In an interview, Formby said he believes an amicable resolution will be reached, in part because the Legislature cannot force the city to take over noncompliant state roadways without compensation.

“That’s an unfunded mandate,” he said. “From our position, the mayor and I, we have a financial obligation, a duty, to the taxpayers of the City and County of Honolulu for operations that are funded by real property tax, and I don’t want to be raising real property tax because we didn’t get adequate compensation from the state to take over roads that are noncompliant.”

Minakami told the Senate Committee on Housing during a Feb. 11 hearing that the verbal negotiations involving a $60 million payment were never agreed to in writing, but he also gave an impression that the city’s offer wasn’t terrible.

“You know, $60 million is a lot, but it is less than our estimate that we would incur to rehab those roads,” he said. “It still would be a preferable alternative than for us to do it (road improvements) ourselves.”

Further negotiations with the city, however, broke off after HHFDC learned about two other bills that would be introduced in January and could affect a road transfer deal.

These two bills, SB 1535 and HB 800, propose city and state land swaps partly linked with a city takeover of Village of Kapolei roads. SB 1535 stalled in January, though HB 800 is pending a full House vote and possible consideration by the Senate.

Garcia, meanwhile, is hopeful that legislation or negotiation will result in a solution by summer.

“It’s time to sit down together and work out a compromise for the people,” he said.