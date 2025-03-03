On the Move: Rowena Browne

Hawaii Foodbank has named Rowena Browne vice president of development. Browne joins the organization with more than 20 years of experience in fundraising, operations and strategic growth leadership, including as president of Accel Event Rentals in Honolulu and chief development officer for The Mustard Seed Foundation in Canada, and in executive leadership positions with Meritcore Corp. and Empowering Minds.

