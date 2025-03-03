Shelter’s focus on health care redirects homeless patients’ lives
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Aala shelter resident Charlotte “Shorty” Marquez shows her housing unit. The new Aala shelter, also known as Kauhale Respite, has already reunited 14 local homeless people with their families and returned another six to the mainland.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Shelter manager Janet Nguyen, left, and Dr. Michael Dukelow talk with resident “Shorty.”
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Penny, the “clinic poocher,” stands outside ready to greet residents and guests with Dr. Michael Dukelow, top right, and shelter manager Janet Nguyen.